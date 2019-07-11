<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers are on the verge of making Bologna centre-back Filip Helander their eighth signing of the season after agreeing personal terms on Wednesday.

According to a report, the Swedish international will sign a three-year deal at the club once Rangers and the Serie A outfit agree to a fee.

It’s believed that €4m will be enough to get the deal done.

Though the 26-year old also has an offer from Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir, who finished second in the Süper Lig last season, the six-foot-four centre-back prefers a move to Scotland.

Helander has been capped 10 times at the international level and has went the full 90 minutes in each of Sweden’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The towering defender was Bologna’s first-choice option before falling out of favour during the second half of the season, making just one start over the final three months of the campaign.