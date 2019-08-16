<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s second flag-bearers in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, Rangers International, say they are monitoring the Preliminary Round fixture between AS Mania Union of DR Congo and Pelicans of Gabon which winner will face the Flying Antelopes in next round.

Rangers were drawn bye in the Preliminary Round.

The DR Congo side held their Gabonese counterparts to a 1-1 draw in the first leg tie in Gabon with the reverse fixture slated for Kinshasha on August 23.

The Flying Antelopes say they are intensifying their preparations for the domestic and continental campaigns, with their eyes currently on the outcome of the clash in Kinshasha.

“We know our continental opponents will be the winners in the match between DR Congo side, SS Mania Union and Pelicans of Gabon,” an official of Rangers said.

“The first leg in Gabon ended 1-1. For us, we are making sure we prepared well because it isn’t going to be easy at the continental stage no matter which club.”

Rangers are understood to be contemplating a closed door camping in Abakaliki.

There is also a suggestion that the club may camp in Nanka, Anambra State, venue of this year’s South-East/South-South Preseason tournament.

“We have not taken a final decision on that”, another official added Friday afternoon.

Rangers finished third on the final table of the 2018/2019 NPFL Super Six to earn the right to represent Nigeria in CAF’s second tier inter-club competition for 2019/2020.