Enugu Rangers enterprising midfielder Chiamaka Madu is excited with the Flying Antelopes recent impressive form.

The 2016 league Champions beat third place Rivers United 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday to make it back to back home win after beating Katsina United last week Wednesday.

Rave of the moment Chinoso Ezeikwe was the match winner once again for Rangers who were not at their full attacking flow in front of their home fans.





Madu however told the journalists after the game , that team struggled with Rivers United’s intensity, but did enough to the better part of their in form side.

“It was a tough game but we gave it our all to ensure we win the game. Thank God, our efforts gave us the victory and we shall continue to fight for all available points both home and away but it shall be one match at a time.” he said after the game.

Rangers are now fifth on the log with 34 points and have kept clean sheet in all their last four matches.