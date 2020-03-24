<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers International of Enugu has announced that late attacker Ifeanyi George will be entitled to a multi-million naira insurance compensation as his benefit from the club’s ‘Accident Insurance Compensation scheme’ following his untimely death.

A senior Administrator of the club Mr. Davidson Owumi made this known on Monday and he also confirmed that they are taking every necessary step to make sure to everything is sorted quickly.

“The Brokers have been informed about the untimely death of our player, Ifeanyi George, who died on Sunday and they have commenced the process to have the Life Insurance compensation process activated so as to have the family of Ifeanyi George fully compensated”. He said.





The compensation scheme was approved by sponsors of the club, Enugu State Government, under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in order to compensate the family of the players, in a case of serious injury or death.

It could be recalled that Ifeanyi George, 26, lost his life while on his way to Lagos from Enugu, following the suspension of the Nigeria professional football league, due to coronavirus outbreak.

The accident occurred at the Abudu road just after Agbor in Delta State.