Joe Aribo made his Europa League debut while Sheyi Ojo scored the solitary goal in their 1-0 victory over Feyenoord on Thursday.

Having struggled with injury problems lately, Ojo shrugged off the setbacks to play a key role for Steven Gerrard’s men, scoring his fourth goal in the competition this season.

The Scottish side started the game impressively and could have taken the lead in the 10th minute after they were awarded a penalty but James Tavernier missed the glorious chance.

The Anglo-Nigerian Ojo, who teamed up with the Gers on loan from Liverpool in the summer, then scored in the 24th minute, a goal which separated the sides for the duration of the game.

Ojo featured for 74 minutes before he was replaced by Brandon Barker while new Super Eagles midfielder Aribo came off the bench with seven minutes left to play to help his side keep their first-half lead.

Ojo has made 12 appearances this season, scoring five goals while Aribo has featured 14 times and has four goals to his name, including three in the qualifying round of the European competition.

The Nigerian stars will hope to impress when Rangers take on St. Johnstone in their next league game on Sunday.