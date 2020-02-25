<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers international of Enugu has been boosted by the return of top striker Israel Abia for Wednesday league clash with Nasarawa United.

Rangers will welcome Abia back to the team after missing the game against his former side Sunshine stars of Akure on Sunday.

Abia who has scored eight goals in the current campaign was ruled out the 0-0 draw with Sunshine Stars, due to the agreement reached by both clubs regarding his loan move to the 2016 league winners.





However coach Salisu Yusuf is now free to feature the player against the Solid Miners who handed Enyimba of Aba their first defeat after five games.

Meanwhile, Rangers are currently occupying 15th position on the log with 24 points, and a win over Nasarawa United could see them move up two places in the stand .