<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers international of Enugu has suffered big blow ahead of their Super Sunday Nigeria professional football league clash with Akwa United.

The Flying Antelopes are likely to be without Chiamaka Madu, Uwadiegwu Egwu and Ifeanyi George for the game against the promise keepers at the nest of Champions on Sunday in Uyo.





The four key players failed to recover from the injury they sustained while in action for the Club against Al Masry and Lobi Stars last Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

The news is a big blow for the Club as they look to start their battle away from relegation zone.

Rangers will held title contender Lobi Stars to a 1-1 draw in a reschedule game in Makurdi on Wednesday and they will be hoping to pick another valuable points against Kennedy Boboye’s men.