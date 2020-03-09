<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers international of international of Enugu forward Israel Abia says the players are disappointed with their inability to take all three points against MFM FC on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes played out a goalless draw with the Olukoya boys in one of the match day 23 fixtures at the Agege township stadium in Lagos.

Abia was however the culprit, as he missed several first half chances to give his side lead against the struggling Edmund Oludimu boys.

The former Sunshine forward who has scored goals in the league this season also missed a penalty late on in the game, after Chiamaka Madu was brought down.





The misses seems to cost the Salisu Yusuf tutored all three points, on a day they were head and shoulders above their host on the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Abia regretted his misses and promised to make amend in their next league game against the Katsina United.

“I felt so bad missing some clear chances and the penalty.

“We will try and get all three points against Katsina United on Wednesday in Enugu”, he said.

Enugu Rangers will now take on Katsina United in their game at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Wednesday.