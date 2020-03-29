<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers International of Enugu forward Ifeanyi George was finally buried on Saturday.

The remains of the late attacker were to rest at the Atan cemetery in Yaba, Lagos state with few family and friends were present due to the global pandemic.

It would be recalled that the 26 years old lost his life after he was involved in a fatal accident while on his way to Lagos last week Sunday.





The accident occurred in Delta State and two other players in the vehicle also died along with him.

Ifeanyi George won the Nigerian professional football league title with Enyimba International of Aba and also part of the Rangers team that came back from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars in an epic Nigeria‘s Federation cup back in 2017.