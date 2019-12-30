<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers fans have raved about Joe Aribo for his performance in the 2-1 win over Celtic on Sunday, following the 23-year-old’s celebratory post-match tweet.

Aribo was one of many Gers stars who failed to perform in the first Old Firm of the season at Ibrox in September.

On that day he looked a little like a rabbit in the headlights and couldn’t get into the game in the advanced left position.

However, fast forward a few months and there were no signs of nerves this time around.

Since being deployed in the attacking right slot by his manager, Aribo has been a revelation, scoring an excellent goal against Hibernian and registering an assist in each of his previous three games heading into Sunday’s clash.

The Nigeria international looked to take on defenders and create in the final third, while he also tracked back and helped out defensively when called upon. At times he’s been criticised for lacking grit and while the defensive side of his game clearly isn’t his strong suit, he wasn’t short of endeavour.

The undoubted highlight of his outing was a stunning piece of control in the first half. Picked out by a lofted straight pass, Aribo watched the ball intently over his shoulder, before taking it down immaculately and driving towards the opposition’s box. Unfortunately, the move didn’t come to anything in the end, but it was a sublime piece of skill nonetheless.

Aribo has won a lot of Gers fans over with his recent showings and when he tweeted after the game to mark the win, he was showered with praise.