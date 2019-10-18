<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month, while Alfredo Morelos has won the player’s award for September.

Gerrard led Rangers to victories in all three of their league matches last month, with their defeat to Celtic on September 1 counted as an August fixture, as the club scored 12 goals and conceded just one in the process.

Rangers have since moved two points clear of Celtic after their Glasgow rivals suffered a surprise defeat at Livingston before the international break and will visit Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

“It’s a collective effort,” Gerrard said.

“We as staff can’t receive these awards unless the players are doing the job on the pitch and the players have been fantastic the majority of this season. I suppose we have got to give a big thank you to the players.”

Morelos, who was named Rangers’ player of the year last season, scored in each of the league wins as the striker moved to 14 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The Colombia international and fellow striker Jermain Defoe have been instrumental in Rangers’ strong start to the campaign, sharing 14 goals between each other.

“He deserves it. I am always pleased to see my players getting individual accolades,” Gerrard said.

“Of course it is always nice for them from a personal point of view but the important thing for us all is we keep pushing hard and try and achieve things collectively because that is the main part of our job.

“Huge congratulations to Alfredo, I think he has been in fine form. He is enjoying his football, he is looking deadly in the penalty area. So is Jermain, which is a perfect position for me to be in as a manager.”

Gerrard, whose side were top of the table before faltering last season, is aiming to end Celtic’s eight-year dominance of the domestic league title.