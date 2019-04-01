<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday forced hosts Niger Tornadoes FC to a 0-0 draw in the ongoing 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw was in a Match Day 13 fixture and was played at the Bako Kotangora Memorial Stadium in Minna.

Rangers looked more determined to gain a win and they put up a good performance throughout the game, with Niger Tornadoes very tactical enough to stop them.

Niger Tornadoes however tried everything possible to score during the match’s second half by putting up an outstanding performance.

Efforts by newsmen to make Rangers’ coach Gbenga Ogunbote and his Niger Tornadoes counterpart, Hamza Abdullahi, to speak on the match were not successful.

They both left the stadium in a hurry, due to security issues.