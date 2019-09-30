<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers International FC have booked their place in the Confederation Cup group stages following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over AS Pelican.

Ben Ugwu, in an interview said, ‘he is giving all the accolades to his players despite the fact that the NPFL is not in action, the players showed class and fighting spirit.

‘The fans were all amazing through out from start to finish in supporting the team and were cheering them despite being down by an early goal, they kept their support on until we won the game; I can only thank them for all these, Ben Ugwu said.

Rangers International is now the only Nigerian club to have qualified for the continental competition after Enyimba could not make it after losing to Umdurman of Sudan in both legs.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko had already knocked Kano pillars out, same goes to Niger Tornadoes who crashed out earlier.