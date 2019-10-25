<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers’ 26-man delegation will depart for Lome, Togo today (Friday evening) for the first leg game of 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup final preliminary round against ASC Kara on Sunday with head coach, Ben Ugwu confidently targetting good away result.

Ugwu wants the job done in Stade de Kegue on Sunday so as to make the return leg in Enugu less difficult.

“We are going there (Lome) for battle. It is battle we must win, I hope. They (Kara) are a good side and we expect a good fight from them, but we are prepared for them and we are going to face the fight as we see it there,” Ugwu, stated..

“Yes, their players may dominate Togo’s CHAN team, but we also have our own contribution to our own CHAN Eagles national team, but that is a different ball game.

“We are not scared of that feat by our opponent. We are relaxed and confident that we shall come out with a good result,” the ASJU 3rd Best African Player-of-the-Year, 1990, said.

Newsmen report that this is the fourth time Ugwu would be tackling a Togolese opposition.

“This is my fourth time of going to Togo to play. I went with Rangers as a player and we won 1-0, next was with the senior

national team and it ended in a draw, then I went with BCC Lions of Gboko and we won also,” Ugwu recalled.

“Now I am going as a coach, I know that it has been long and far between, but I also know that by the special grace of God, I will come out victorious”.

The Rangers gaffer, will be banking on the experience of the club’s veteran players; midfielder, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Uche John and Ugwu Uwadiegwu, as well as their youthful talents; Tony Shimaga, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Eziekwe Chinonso and Agu Kenechukwu, to achieve the set target.

“Our team is a balanced one, comprising of experience and youthfulness,” coach Ugwu added.

Such is the source of his confidence against Kara’s crack team which parades such players as Marouf Tchakel, Abdoul Sabourh, Kossi Koudagba, Ismail Agoro, Yendoutie Richard, Samiou Tchatakoura and Kossi Jean Ozou who captained the Togolese CHAN team against Nigeria.

Nnamdi Egbujuo who scored twice in Rangers 3-1 defeat of Pelicans of Gabon few weeks ago in Enugu also shares his coach’s optimism.

“We are going to Lome for victory and nothing but victory. We have done all that is needed of us in training and by God’s grace, we shall come back with the result we aspired for,” Egbujuo said.

“Yes, we know little about our opponent even when they have seven players in Togo’s CHAN team. I believe that the result will be decided on the pitch.”

Egbujuo joined Ranger from eastern rivals, Heartland, this term and has scored in Rangers last two games.

He added: “I believe that scoring goals is through team work and we play as a team. So I expect to help my team with more goals especially in the coming match against ASCK.”