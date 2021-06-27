Scottish Champions Rangers are interested in Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka.

The Gers are weighing up a cut-price move for Chukwuemeka who made his breakthrough at senior level last season.

The 19-year-old made 28 appearances for the Cobblers last season.





The youngster is yet to sign a professional contract and his current youth contract will expire at the end of next January.

Were he to make a cross-border switch at the end of his deal Northampton would be entitled to around just £60,000 in compensation, a situation that has alerted Rangers.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich and Club Brugges in the past.