Rangers International of Enugu gaffer Salisu Yusuf has called on his boys to rise up to the occasion when they host Kano Pillars in a rescheduled matchday 13 league game on Wednesday.

Rangers’ nine-game unbeaten run came to an end following defeat to Akwa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium last Sunday.

League top scorer Ndifreke Effiong and Akarandut Orok scored for Kennedy Boboye’s men to secure the first-ever victory for the Promise Keepers at the Cathedral with Kenechukwu Agu scoring for Rangers.





However, Salisu has now called on his team to show character when the Sai Masu Gida, in order to keep any hope of continental football next season alive.

“We will continue to work hard and keep fighting. We cannot afford to lose concentration now. As regards the continental spots, I think we need to focus on winning as many matches as possible.” he told journalists.

The Flying Antelopes are currently 17th on the log, after gathering 23 points from 16 matches so far the season.