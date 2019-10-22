<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has backed Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo to have a fantastic career in football.

Since moving to the Ibrox from English Champinshiop side Chalton Athletic during the summer, Aribo has hit the ground running for the Club.

His good form for the Steven Gerrard’s men earned him an invitation into the Super Eagles where he has scored twice in two friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil respectively.

Gerrard who signed the midfielder from Charlton Athletic in the summer backed him to excel in the game if he continue to work hard…

“The moment of the goal against Brazil and the type of goal, he will score them throughout his career because he’s got all the attributes to make the box and I still have to pinch myself that we got him here,”

“Joe can be whatever he wants to be if he stays humble,” he said.