



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Joe Aribo after he put in another strong performance against Dundee United in the Sottish topflight.

Aribo capped a superb display with a potential goal of the season contender in the second half of the match at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old cut in from the left side of the penalty area, before unleashing a power to shot to the top corner.

– Important 3 points

– 4 different goal scorers

– Joe Aribo 🚀 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/xLVAcvuv8v — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) February 21, 2021

Speaking to club’s official website after the match, Gerrard said Aribo was fantastic and he’s happy the midfielder opted to join Rangers when his contract expired at Charlton Athletic.





“It was a fantastic strike, he is really back now. He was out for a long time, it was his first injury in his career and he had an illness on the back of that so it took him quite some time to get right back in the groove.

🎥 REACTION: Joe Aribo spoke to @RangersTV after today's Man of the Match performance at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/F6GnH5jRup — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 21, 2021

“He was fantastic today, not just the goal but his running power, his quick feet and the way he outplays people. He is a fantastic kid, you can’t get him off the training pitch, he’s always working on his game.

“He decided to come to Rangers to develop and grow and he is certainly moving in the right direction. There’s no surprise that he is getting a lot of good performances in his game right now,” he said.