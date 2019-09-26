<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu Rangers have continued to attract business interests as a big brand which are bound to boost the NPFL giants financial base.

Just less than 24 hours after signing a kit sponsorship contract with Italian sportswear giants, Lotto SPA, the Flying Antelopes have attracted interest from First Bank PLC whose representatives have visited the club’s Enugu office to indicate their interest to do business with them.

While welcoming the financial institution giants, General Manager of the seven-time Nigerian league champions, Prince Davidson Owumi, said he was delighted to receive the August visitors.

“I must say that your coming is very timely going by the fact that we just signed a kit sponsorship deal with Lotto yesterday (Tuesday).

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“I believe that we have a lot of areas in which we can partner for mutual benefits,” Owumi said.

Relationship Manager, Public Sector Group, First Bank of Nigeria, Enugu, Mr. Patrick Ubro, said Rangers were the ideal choice of the financial institution for business relationship.

“We see Rangers as a world brand that deserves an equally world class financial institution like us for a partnership that we hope will be beneficial to both institutions,” Ubro said.

“This is only a visit to extend our hands of fellowship and I trust we can work together to achieve our various targets.”

Rangers signed a five-year kit sponsorship deal with Italian kits manufacturing giant, Lotto, on September 25 which is expected to rake in millions of naira from sales of replica jerseys and other merchandising.