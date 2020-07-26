



Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Lille and the two clubs are now negotiating a fee for the Colombian international.

Lille are in the market for a striker this summer to replace their star forward Victor Osimhen, who is expected to leave the French club this summer, with Napoli reportedly close to signing him.

Morelos has established himself as a key player for Rangers since joining from HJK Helsinki in 2017, scoring 44 goals in 91 appearances for the club.





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard spoke earlier this week of his desire to strengthen his forward options ahead of next season.

Gerrard said: “We haven’t got enough options in the number nine area at the moment. We’re actively looking to strengthen in that area. We have to be patient and try and get the right one in.

“We can’t just make a decision for the short term. We have to look at the big picture and the long term.

“We’ll only go in for the right name who can help us over 60 games rather than someone who can help us for the next few weeks.”