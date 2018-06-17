Nigerian international Ramon Azeez is confident the Super Eagles can still qualify for the next round despite suffering a painful 2-0 defeat in their opening group game against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Azeez who featured for Nigeria at the 2014 edition in Brazil tasked the team to put behind their setback and work on their mistakes.

“It was painful to watch them lose but if they can correct those mistakes,” the Lugo midfielder said.

“Iceland will be tough but they are beatable. We are down but not out.”

Nigeria will face Iceland in their second game which is a must win.

The Super Eagles are bottom of group D with no point after their loss to Croatia. The Vatreni lead the table with three points while Argentina and Iceland are joint second in the group.