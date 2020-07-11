



Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez featured for Granada in their 2-3 away win against Real Sociedad at the Reale Seguros stadium.

The former Almeria midfielder was introduced into the game in the 63rd minutes and it was Yan Breci Eteki who made way for him.

The diminutive midfielder helped Granada steadied their shaky midfield and also protected the back four with game-breaking abilities.

Granada took the lead shortly after 20th minutes, thanks to a goal from Antonio Puerta and assistance from Duarte.





Former Tottenham Hotspurs striker Roberto Soldado doubled their advantage with a well-taken goal two minutes from half time.

The home side responded after the resumption through Mikel Merino who scored two minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit.

Real Sociedad finally restored parity in the 83rd minutes when Mikel Oyarzabal hit the back for the net, however, their joy was short-lived as Granada find the winner six minutes later through Domingos Duarte.

The victory took Granada to 14th position on the table with 50 points from 35 games.