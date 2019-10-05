<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Ramon Azeez and his Granada teammates will face a massive test when they Real Madrid today (Saturday ) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada have enjoyed a good start to the season with four wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening seven games.

Diego Martinez’s men sit in second position in the table with 14 points, one adrift of Real Madrid who occupy top spot on the log.

Granada have also avoided defeat in their last three league games with the 2-0 home win against Barcelona their biggest so far.

Azeez scored the opening goal in the win against Barcelona and will be desperate to further hug the headlines with another superb performance against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

The former Almeria player has scored two goals in five league appearances for Granada this season.