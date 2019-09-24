<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Forgotten Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez says he’s happy with his goal for Granada at the Los Carmenes against Barcelona last Saturday.

The former Flying Eagles’ captain opened the scoring for the newly-promoted side against the Champions after two minutes in the game.

The midfielder has now scored two goals in the league for the modest club this season and believed his best days are still ahead.

The midfielder said after the memorable game that he’s happy with the work ethic of the whole team.

“I am very happy for the goal and for the work of the whole team.”

Azeez who was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup profited from Junior Firpo’s blunder to head home Antonio Puertas’ cross before Alvaro Vadillo netted the second from the penalty spot.