Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez is delighted to be back in the Super Eagles after five years.

Azeez, 26, was included in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for next month’s friendly against the Selacao of Brazil on Thursday.

“The manager [Diego Martínez] has shown great faith and belief in me,” Azeez told BBC Sport.

“I also understand La Liga better now than before so everything leads to this.

“I think the support of my teammates, everyone at the club and a new mentality has helped. It is always an honour to play for my country and to be recognised by coach [Gernot] Rohr.”

Azeez has scored two goals in four league appearances for Granada this season.

A former youth international, Azeez has been in Spanish football since 2011, rising through the ranks at Almeria before short spell at CD Lugo led to a switch to Granada in January.

Nigeria will be meeting Brazil on 13 October in Singapore, for the second time at senior level following a 3-0 defeat in a friendly in June 2003 in Abuja.