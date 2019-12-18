<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez bagged an assist as Granada come from two goals down to beat CE L’Hospitalet 3-2 in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

CE L’Hospitalet had raced to a 2-0 first-half lead thanks to goals from Ton Rippol and Diego Martinez in the 12th and 44th minutes respectively before Adria Parera Martinez was given the marching order five minutes after the restart of the second half.

Granada took advantage of the sending off and pulled a goal back on 52 minutes before former Valencia and Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado equalised for the La Liga side on 79 minutes, forcing the game into extra-time.

Nigeria international Azeez provided the assist for Granada’s winning goal scored by Adrian Ramos in the 96th minute of extra-time as the Spanish fourth-tier club dumped out of the Copa del Rey.

It was Azeez’s first assist of the season for Granada and has scored two goals in 12 La Liga games.