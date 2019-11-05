<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job has been circulating for a while now but the more his Manchester United team falter in the Premier League, the more likely it becomes realistic that he’ll be given the sack.

Long-term plan or not, the legendary Norwegian has to deliver respectable short-term results as the prospect of no European football next season edges closer to reality.

Ralf Rangnick is the latest manager to be linked with the United hot-seat but it’s safe to say he’s the lesser known manager of the other potential candidates.

In truth, Ed Woodward is quickly running out of top managers to lead the club so it’s no true surprise to see the German boss being touted as a replacement.

It’s likely any decision made on Solskjaer will be done shortly after Christmas, particularly if it’s looking increasingly possible of missing out on Europe entirely.

So, who is Rangnick? In truth he has no major standout trophies to boast through his career but the Red Devils may be planning to bring in someone whose reputation as the ‘professor’ means he’ll be good at squad building.

The 61 year old managed some reputable clubs in Germany such as Stuttgart, Schalke, Hannover and RB Leipzig so it’s not like he’s completely inexperienced.

He’s also done rather well in his career to win promotion to the Bundesliga on several different occasions with different clubs so he knows a thing or two about fighting for results.

Otherwise it’s been a rather quiet career with Rangnick not really making any major splashes in the world of football which would explain why many don’t know him.

Though he’s been linked with the Manchester United managerial role, it could be that reports have misunderstood.

After all, Rangnick currently works as a head of sport and development soccer for Red Bull having left RB Leipzig so perhaps Woodward is sounding him out for the infamous director of football role.

It could also be that the experienced manager is using United’s name to help him in negotiations with other clubs as Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with signing him after recently letting Niko Kovac go.

Given Rangnick isn’t going to sit around waiting for an offer from Old Trafford, it’s quite likely even if the interest is genuine, he’ll end up staying in Germany instead.