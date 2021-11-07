Ralf Rangnick ‘interested’ in Manchester United job as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Even the biggest supporter of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager knows he’s under pressure again after losing the Manchester derby in such a disappointing fashion – just three weeks after losing 5-0 at home against Liverpool. Now there’s media talk about Ralf Rangnick being his replacement in the Old Trafford hot seat.

United were totally outplayed by Man City on Saturday and our rivals appeared to remove their foot from the gas in the second half, after doubling their lead prior to the half-time break.

Boos were heard around Old Trafford as the half-time whistle blew. It was another no show from the players, who all started the season talking about competing for the title. Yet those expectations are already beginning to look like a distant memory and it’s simply not good enough for a club of United’s size.

Antonio Conte had appeared one of the favourites to take over from Solskjaer, but he has replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham instead. The Italian is one of the best coaches in world football but questions were asked about his preferred style of play and whether the Glazers would appoint another confrontational manager after Jose Mourinho’s exit in 2018.

Then you have the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino – also mentioned in the headlines – as mere possibilities. I’m sure Rodgers would jump at the opportunity – even if it meant leaving Leicester City midway through the season – but Pochettino will be trying to win the Champions League this season. It would be easier to tempt the Argentine in the summer with that in mind.

According to Bild writer Christian Falk, former Schalke and RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick is ‘interested’ in the role if United part ways with Solskjaer. He is currently head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and would bring a wealth of experience with him to Old Trafford, but there has been little indication from United that they will be switching managers anytime soon.

In 2019, Rangnick told The Times: “Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left they were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones.

“You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive transfer windows.

“Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having more than 50 per cent success rate of bringing in the right players. Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players.”