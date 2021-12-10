Ralf Rangnick identifies three ideal midfield signings for Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified three midfielders to bolster his team.

In his first game in charge against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Rangick started Fred and Scott McTominay as a pivot at the base of his midfield.

After the match, he mentioned how he was pleased with their performance but expects further improvement.

“They made one or two or three mistakes, especially in the first half there were two square passes; one from Scott, one from Fred.

“I don’t like those kinds of balls in midfield in those positions. But overall, when the other team is in possession of the ball, both Fred and Scotty they are almost perfect for that kind of football.” Rangnick said.

According to ESPN, the German coach had recommended Jude Bellingham, Amadou Haidara, and Kalvin Phillips to the United hierarchy as midfield targets in a previous meeting.

He reportedly wants scouts to have a closer look at the mentioned players who can drastically improve the team.

RB Leipzig’s chief has already spoken about Rangnick’s love for Haidara. United have been linked with the Malian ever since he was appointed interim.

The 23-year-old is a highly tenacious and energetic midfielder who would fit perfectly into the mould of a Rangnick team.

Bellingham and Phillips, on the other hand, have been previously linked with United.

The Borussia Dortmund wonder-kid was very close to joining Man Utd in 2020. He was given a private tour of the training facilities and spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson.

He decided to join Dortmund as he felt it was the club best suited for his development.

The 18-year-old is one of the most talented young midfielders in the world and is a regular starter for the Bundesliga giants.

However, ESPN also states that a quiet January window is expected for the Red Devils. Rangnick is said to believe that his squad is too big, and hence outgoings are more likely.