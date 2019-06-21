<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby had to call off training temporarily following the rain that came down on the team.

The team who arrived Grenoble on Friday afternoon immediately headed for training ahead of Saturday’s round of 16 fixture against Germany.

FIFA media officer attached to the team, Ann Odong shared pictures and videos of how the coaches were removing the team’s training equipment on the pitch which was waterlogged.

“The players were able to get a couple of minutes of warm-up before the heavens opened up. Look at the puddles! A waiting to game to see if the rain will stop to allow training to resume,” she posted.

Returning to Grenoble holds special memories for the Falcons as it was here they secured their first win of the tournament which was against the Korea Republic in their second group match. The Korea match remains the only victory for the Falcons en route the knockout stage, unlike the Germans who won all their three matches to top Group A with nine points.

Now in the knockout stage, Nigeria would be aiming to defy the odds by defeating their European opponents who have never lost to an African side at this level.

The last time both countries met was at the 2011 edition which the Germans won by a lone goal on home soil.