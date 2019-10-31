<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Raheem Sterling’s has been named on the Football Black List for 2019 for his stance on addressing racism in football.

Sterling is included on the ‘Cyrille Regis Players’ list named after the late former England international Cyrille Regis, for his work on cutting racism in football and how he used his profile and platform to raise awareness of how black people can be misrepresented in the media.

The awards which started in 2008 by journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds is an initiative that celebrates the most influential black people in the British game, aims to highlight positive influencers from the black community in the sport.

Also on the list are; Liverpool’s Champions League winner Sadio Mane, for his charity work in Senegal, as well as Tottenham and England full-back, Danny Rose, for raising awareness of mental health issues in sport.

From the women’s game, Eni Aluko of Juventus and Chelsea’s Anita Asante are also on the list to make it five players on the category.

A panel comprised of representatives from the Premier League, The Football Association, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers Association, English Football League and Kick It Out looked at a long list of nominations before a voting process decided who made the final list.

Mann, the co-founder of the Football Black List, said: “Raheem has made such a huge impact in the last year on and off the pitch.

“His vital words and actions in confronting issues of racism and how the black community is treated cannot be downplayed.