<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has played down the comparison between him and the two most consistent football of this era Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sterling scored a hattrick against Atalanta in Manchester City 5-1 win over the Italian team in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, he was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or along Ronaldo and Messi who has won the award on five occasions each.

He was asked if he is at the same level as the football icons who have dominated the top level of the game for the past 15 years.

“Bro, if I’m scoring 50 or 60 goals a year for the next 15 years, then you can talk to me about that – right now, don’t talk to me about Ronaldo or Messi!

“I don’t want to hear that connection.

“I’m not saying I don’t value myself, but those are two guys who have been doing it for 15 years.

“That’s not heard of: 40, 50, 60 goals for 15 years.”