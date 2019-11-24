<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

England attacker Raheem Sterling could quit Manchester City if Pep Guardiola refuses to extend his deal with the Etihad outfit.

Sterling won’t sign a new term until he knows the plans of Guardiola, according to the report in the Sun.

The attacker wants to know if Guardiola will stay beyond the 18 months left in his contract before he signs a new deal with the reigning Premier League Champions.

If the former Barcelona and Manchester City manager decides to walk away and take another club, Sterling is willing to join him elsewhere, he has formed a great bond with the manager who helped to resharpened his career.

Guardiola has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich while Sterling was a subjet of interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester City is prepared to offer Sterling £450,000-a-week if he decides to remain with the Etihad outfit for another term.