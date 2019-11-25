<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Raheem Sterling is seeking assurances from Manchester City that boss Pep Guardiola is staying for the long run as the City star ponders over signing a new mega-money deal with the Premier League champions.

City are looking to tie Sterling down to a new deal just 12 months since he signed his most recent contract extension, as the England international continues to gather admirers from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Since the start of last season, Sterling has scored 39 goals and provided 23 assists in 68 games, as the 24-year-old asserts himself as City’s go-to man in a team brimmed with world class talent.

And Sterling’s future with the Manchester club depends on the future of their coach. According to The Sun, Sterling will only commit to a £450,000-per-week new deal if City can extend Guardiola’s tenure beyond the 18 months he has left on his current deal.

If the Spaniard decides to leave the Premier League champions, it is reported that Sterling would be keen to follow him to his next club.