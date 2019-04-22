<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Raheem Sterling will cover the funeral costs for Crystal Palace youth player Damary Dawkins.

Dawkins passed away last month at the age of 13 after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Sterling had supported a campaign by the Dawkins family to find a suitable stem cell donor for Damary.

The Manchester City winger paid tribute to the youngster after scoring in England’s 5-0 win over the Czech Republic last month – lifting his shirt to reveal a picture of the two of them together.

“Damary was a special young man who touched a lot of lives, including my own,” said Sterling.

“Positive until the very end, he was an example to us all.”