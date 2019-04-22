Raheem Sterling will cover the funeral costs for Crystal Palace youth player Damary Dawkins.
Dawkins passed away last month at the age of 13 after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl3YYmagHGC/?
Sterling had supported a campaign by the Dawkins family to find a suitable stem cell donor for Damary.
The Manchester City winger paid tribute to the youngster after scoring in England’s 5-0 win over the Czech Republic last month – lifting his shirt to reveal a picture of the two of them together.
“Damary was a special young man who touched a lot of lives, including my own,” said Sterling.
“Positive until the very end, he was an example to us all.”
