Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, among ‘top five’ best players in the world.

According to Ferdinand, Sterling is impossible to play against, adding that the England international is getting better all the time.

He said this while reacting to Sterling’s hat-trick in Man City’s UEFA Champions League 5-1 victory against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Sterling scored three goals in eleven minutes after Sergio Aguero had earlier netted a brace to cancel out Ruslan Malinovskyi’s penalty opener at Etihad.

“We are running out of great words to say about Raheem Sterling,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“He is a young English player who has played a lot of games. He is still improving and adding more to his game.

“He is in the top five players in the world. I don’t care who you mention.

“The effect he is having, the goals he is scoring, it is impossible to keep him out.”