Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has confessed his admiration for Liverpool.

Sterling took part in the session on the Instagram account of Colossal Sports Management, the agency that looks after his affairs, on Monday night.

He was asked directly if he would return to Liverpool one day and replied: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that did a lot for me growing up so…”


Sterling also revealed he would pick England’s former midfield trio Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard over Spanish stars Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Xabi Alonso.

He added: “I’m sorry but I’ve got to go with Lamps, Gerrard and Scholes.

“Don’t get me wrong, Iniesta, Xavi, and Alonso are unbelievable players and they have won everything but, growing up watching Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes…frightening.”

