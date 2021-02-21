



Raheem Sterling’s second minute header was enough to beat Arsenal and give Manchester City an 18th consecutive victory, including 13 in the Premier League.

City came out of the blocks in a blistering fashion with Riyad Mahrez toying with Arsenal on the right flank and centring for the diminutive forward to flick a header into the corner of the net.





After a first 10 minutes when City could have been three goals up, there were few clear chances to either side with the result seemingly a foregone conclusion long from the end of the game despite the narrow lead.

The win is City’s eighth consecutive league win over Arsenal and keeps them 10 points clear at the top of the table.