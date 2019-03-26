Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has advised fans who racially abused Danny Rose during England’s encounter with Montenegro to get some education.
Sterling who scored in the 81st-minute of the match, to make the scoreline 5 goals to one in England’s favour added that victory was the best way to silence racists.
The incident reportedly occurred in the 93rd-minute, after Rose was booked for a foul.
England manager Southgate admitted he heard racist chant towards Danny Rose while Callum Hudson-Odoi also claimed he heard Monkey chants.
