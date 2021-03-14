



Raheem Sterling says rumours he was involved in a bust up with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are false.

Sterling was an unused substitute against Southampton last week and was then left out of the squad entirely for City’s victory over Fulham on Saturday night.





And on Sunday, a rumour emerged on Reddit claiming that the winger and team-mate Phil Foden had both fallen out with Guardiola over their lack of playing time.

But writing on Twitter on Sunday night, Sterling vehemently denied the rumours.

Sterling has contributed 13 goals and eight assists for City in all competitions this season.