Raheem Sterling has leapt to the defence of Joe Gomez after the Liverpool defender was booed by a number of England supporters on Thursday night.

After the pair were involved in a bust-up at England’s training centre earlier this week, Sterling was made to watch from the stands as Gareth Southgate’s side secured qualification for EURO 2020 with a 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley.

Gomez was introduced as a substitute in the second half and for some reason, was on the receiving end of boos for his part in the incident.

But Sterling did not approve and after the game, the Manchester City winger released a short statement via his official Twitter account.

“To all the England fans, I wanted to leave things as it was but tonight I have to speak again,” he wrote.

“It was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong and for me to see someone who keeps his head down and works hard especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

“I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one.”

Sterling is likely to be reinstated to the side when England take on Kosovo in Pristina on Sunday.