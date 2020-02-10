<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Raheem Sterling is confident he will be fit in time for Manchester City’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid later this month.

Sterling injured his hamstring in last weekend’s clash with Tottenham and was due to be absent for their match with West Ham on Sunday.

That game was eventually postponed thanks to Storm Ciara but the England international will spend his mid-season break trying to recover from a slight tear that will almost certainly see him sidelined for their next game at Leicester.





According to the Telegraph though, the club and the player are confident that he will be back in time for their trip to Santiago Bernabéu in 17 days time.

Sterling’s hamstring injury is only slight and although City don’t want to take any risks with the winger, believe that he will be available to start in their crunch European clash.