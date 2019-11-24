According to the Sun of UK, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has refused to sign a new deal until he is assured of the future of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.
City are offering the England international a new £450,000-a-week contract but Sterling is not willing to commit himself until he knows whether the contract of Guardiola would be extended beyond next season.
The 24-year-old has become a target for Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG and is understood to have a deep bond with the City boss.
Sterling has scored 14 goals so far this season, and another ruled out by VAR in City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday.
He is on track to beat his goalscoring record from the previous season – as he has done each campaign since signing from Liverpool for £58m in 2015.