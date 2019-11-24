<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to the Sun of UK, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has refused to sign a new deal until he is assured of the future of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

City are offering the England international a new £450,000-a-week contract but Sterling is not willing to commit himself until he knows whether the contract of Guardiola would be extended beyond next season.

The 24-year-old has become a target for Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG and is understood to have a deep bond with the City boss.

Sterling has scored 14 goals so far this season, and another ruled out by VAR in City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday.

He is on track to beat his goalscoring record from the previous season – as he has done each campaign since signing from Liverpool for £58m in 2015.