Bayern Munich midfielder Rafinha has confirmed that he will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

Speaking at a press conference, the 33-year-old admitted that his time with the Bavarians was coming to an end when his contract expires in June.

He joins wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in bidding farewell to the Allianz Arena as Bayern begin a period of rebuilding.