Akwa United head coach Rafael Everton has highlighted the positives of their 2-2 draw with Kano Pillars in their first game of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) play-offs in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Promise Keepers were on the back foot twice in the game but they came back on both occasions to pick up a valuable point at the end of their explosive encounter at Agege Stadium.

Everton noted that his players must improve in all departments against FC IfeanyiUbah on Thursday.

“It was a good game from my players,” Everton told Goal.

“They showed the right attitude to come back each time a goal was scored against them. They were not disturbed because they showed good spirit.

“We have six top teams that all have one target which is to win the Super Six. We can’t say that we had a bad start even though we were expected to beat them from the results we got against them in the regular season.”

The coach believes they still have their sights on winning the tournament.

“We are not bothered by the draw but we have started preparations for our next game with FC IfeanyiUbah with the hope of getting our first win,” he continued.

“We can still win the Super Six irrespective of how we started it. We still have a lot of matches [to play]. We are going to improve in our next game.”