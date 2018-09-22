Rafa Benitez has suggested he may have to review his position as Newcastle manager in January.

After finishing 10th in the Premier League last season, Newcastle are 19th in the current table going into the weekend’s matches.

Newcastle have just one point from five matches ahead of Saturday’s game away to Crystal Palace, with significant further investment for players from owner Mike Ashley seemingly unlikely.

That may leave Benitez with a tough decision to make in the New Year, despite admitting he likes many aspects of the job and sees great potential for the club.

“We have to go to January and see what we do,” Benitez said. “After that it will be easier to know where we are.

“When I first decided to stay my view was very clear: to compete in the top 10. That is not the case now. So we have to review things.

“It’s obvious for everyone that we have to do things in another way.

“I’m really pleased here. I like the city, I like the atmosphere and the fans and everything. The potential of the club is massive.”