Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over at Roma for next season.

The Giallorossi are on the hunt for a new boss after Claudio Ranieri stepped aside at the end of the campaign.

Roma are thought to be looking to bring in an Italian tactician, ideally, but have not ruled out signing a foreign coach.

Sassuolo’s Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Giampaolo from Sampdoria are the joint-favourites for the role.

But Gazzetta dello Sport say that should neither of those come in then Benitez is the club’s third choice.

Benitez has yet to confirm that he is staying at Newcastle following lengthy talks with owner Mike Ashley.

The Spaniard’s situation has also been complicated further by the fact that an Abu Dhabi group has reportedly lodged a bid to buy the Magpies.