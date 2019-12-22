Rafael Benitez says unfulfilled promises from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley played a key role in his decision to quit the Premier League club for Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang.

Rafa Benitez has congratulated his former club Liverpool for emerging winners of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool claimed their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title after edging Brazilian club Flamengo 1-0 after extra-time in Saturday’s final.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino was the hero for Liverpool as his goal nine minutes into first half extra-time, won it for the Reds.

“Congratulations to Liverpool FC, the team and the fans, for winning the Club World Cup,” Benitez wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that Benitez led Liverpool to their first Club World Cup final in 2005 which they lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo.

Liverpool is now the second English team, after Manchester United in 2008, to win the tournament.

