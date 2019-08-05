<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Radja Nainggolan has left Inter to re-join Serie A counterparts Cagliari for the 2019-20 season after spending just one campaign at San Siro.

The Belgian midfielder, who played for Cagliari for four years before joining Roma in 2014, has put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal.

Nainggolan, a €38million signing from Roma in June 2018, was restricted to 22 league starts in an injury-plagued 2018-19 and failed to make much of an impact.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta informed the 31-year-old last month he and Mauro Icardi were free to find new clubs, with head coach Antonio Conte deeming him surplus to requirements.

A number of teams reportedly showed an interest in Nainggolan, most notably Fiorentina, but Cagliari have agreed a deal to sign him.

Nainggolan’s return to the Sardegna Arena comes three weeks on from Inter signing midfielder Nicolo Barella from Cagliari on loan with an obligation to buy for a reported €50m.