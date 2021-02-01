



Anthony Martial has asked Manchester United to help with security at his house after racist trolls abused him and his wife on social media.

Martial was targeted with vile racist abuse following Man United’s shock home defeat to Sheffield United last week.

The forward’s wife, Melanie, also received online hate which included death threats to both herself and her husband.

The couple, who have a young child, have since approached the club who are believed to be happy to assist with extra security at their house.





The Red Devils provided protection for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward when angry fans attacked his home with flares last year.They beefed up security at his house and launched a review of safety measures.

A similar set of actions is expected to take place at Martial’s house.

Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe was also subjected to sickening racist abuse as a result of their defeat to the Blades.